Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,261.15 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

