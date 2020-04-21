$0.71 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.78. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

