Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.7% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $120.60 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

