Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lowered by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $263.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.