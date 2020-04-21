Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Textron by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

