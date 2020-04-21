Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 565.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,900,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,365,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,823,000 after buying an additional 94,962 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,851,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,164,000 after buying an additional 422,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,281,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,338,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

