Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 769 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 51,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,716,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

