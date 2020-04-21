Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

