Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co.
Atmos Energy Co. Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.
Atmos Energy Co. Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 769 General Dynamics Co.
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 769 General Dynamics Co.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report