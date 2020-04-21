Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a market cap of $131.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

