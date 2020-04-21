iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,393.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

