Benin Management CORP Sells 894 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Benin Management CORP cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $206.05 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $224.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.