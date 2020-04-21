Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Triad Investment Management increased its stake in Thor Industries by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 61,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.19 per share, with a total value of $74,380.00. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.