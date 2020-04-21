Bay Rivers Group Has $649,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bay Rivers Group cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,991 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

INTC stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

