PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of PEP opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

