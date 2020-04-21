Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.71, a current ratio of 13.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $484.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.37. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTHX. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

