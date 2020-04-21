Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 545 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,456 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 777,996 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $77,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 46.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,780 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $118.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,174.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

