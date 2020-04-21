First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 86.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $125.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

