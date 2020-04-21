Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $72.16 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.