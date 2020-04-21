Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

