Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $374.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $132.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

