Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 316.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.11.

BA stock opened at $143.61 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

