First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,144 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.26 and its 200 day moving average is $187.04.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

