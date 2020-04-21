Barrett Asset Management LLC Buys 1,663 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.46. The firm has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

