DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.