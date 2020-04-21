Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in Boeing by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,364 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Boeing by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 398,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,414,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $143.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.46. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

