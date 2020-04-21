DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

ROL opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.41.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

