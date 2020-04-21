Black Diamond Financial LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.