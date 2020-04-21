PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 5.1% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 197,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 48.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $134.55 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

