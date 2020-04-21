Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 16,629 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $966.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.03. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Textron Inc.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co.
Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co.
Atmos Energy Co. Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.
Atmos Energy Co. Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of Abbott Laboratories
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 769 General Dynamics Co.
Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 769 General Dynamics Co.
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive
Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report