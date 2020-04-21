Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

