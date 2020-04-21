Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $259,000 Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Inogen were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Inogen by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Inogen by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Inogen by 559.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. Inogen Inc has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Inogen had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.