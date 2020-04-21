Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 7,690 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

