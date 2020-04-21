Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 57.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 32.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% in the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $99.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

AAP opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.