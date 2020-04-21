Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
