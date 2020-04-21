Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.