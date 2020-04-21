Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

