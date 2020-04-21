Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 262 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,444 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer raised shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

