Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 219.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $2,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,000. 52.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock worth $308,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 2.42. Avid Bioservices Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDMO shares. BidaskClub cut Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.