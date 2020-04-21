Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $259,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WGO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Braun bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,798.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

