Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1,936.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

