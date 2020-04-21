Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 66.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Illumina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,697 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $509,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,282 shares of company stock worth $3,259,166. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

ILMN stock opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

