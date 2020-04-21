Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,443 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after buying an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after buying an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

MSFT stock opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

