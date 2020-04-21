Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,692 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of GE opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

