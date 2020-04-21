Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,190 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $187.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.01.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

