Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM opened at $143.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

