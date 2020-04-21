Exane Derivatives Sells 263,963 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 96.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,963 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Centurylink were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CTL. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,577. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.