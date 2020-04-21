Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Sells 10,395 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,395 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.6% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.9% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 60,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

VZ stock opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.