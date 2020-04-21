Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,353.52.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $2,393.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,959.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,877.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.