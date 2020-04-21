Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Southern posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SO opened at $55.53 on Friday. Southern has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $494,229,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

