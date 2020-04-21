Nomura Securities Increases Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $125.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective increased by Nomura Securities from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Vulcan Materials to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.22.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $108.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,050,000 after purchasing an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.