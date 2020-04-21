Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lowered its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Twitter were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Twitter by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Twitter by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 81,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,925,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,934 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,690. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

